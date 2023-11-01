We are Local
Briese sworn in as new Nebraska state treasurer

Tom Briese was sworn in as Nebraska's 46th State Treasurer on Nov. 1, 2023.
Tom Briese was sworn in as Nebraska's 46th State Treasurer on Nov. 1, 2023.
By Nick Stavas
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska officially has its new state treasurer.

Tom Briese took the Oath of Office to become Nebraska’s 46th Treasurer on Wednesday, taking on the role of the state’s chief financial officer.

Briese assumes the position left vacant by John Murante, who resigned in order to head the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement System agency.

In 2016, Briese was elected to represent the 41st District in the Nebraska Legislature. He earned re-election in 2020 and served as the Chair of the Legislature’s Executive Board.

Briese has a degree in agricultural economics and a juris doctor, both from the University of Nebraska.

