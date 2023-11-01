6 First Alert Forecast - Warming up in time for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs began to rebound Wednesday after our latest cold stretch. After a return to the 50s this afternoon we are in for one more frigid start before even our overnight lows see an improvement. Plan for a drop to the 20s, although not as cold as Wednesday morning, by early Thursday.

Thursday AM lows (wowt)

We’ll see a quick recovery through the day and with lighter winds it will be very pleasant for the outdoors by the afternoon. Highs reach back to the mid 50s and even low 60s to the S. Plan for a high of 55 for Omaha.

Thursday forecast (wowt)

By Friday most make the jump to the 60s! Enjoy it.

Friday highs (wowt)

Highs cool off a bit for Saturday as clouds build along with a slight chance for a shower. It will overall be a dry day though with a warm up back to the mid 60s on Sunday! Sunday also marks the start of much earlier sunsets as we “Fall Back” for the season. Sunset will be at 5:14PM on November 5th and will be before 5PM from November 22nd to December 25th.

Sunset times (wowt)

A system early next week looks to stay to our N so Monday and Tuesday likely do not bring much of a rain threat... however chances improve by the middle of next week and that will come with a cool down.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.