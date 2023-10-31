What is wind chill and how does it make us feel colder?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When it’s cold outside, the temperature may feel colder because of the wind. Wind chill is used to describe what the temperature feels like with the combination of cold temperatures and winds blowing on exposed skin.

Wind Chill Explainer (WOWT)

Our bodies naturally lose heat through a process called convection. If there is little to no wind, the heat will stay close to our bodies and help us stay warmer.

However, if there is a strong wind, it will break up the layer of heat, speeding up the rate of heat loss and making it feel much colder. So if the temperature is 20°, it could feel like only 1°. The faster the wind speed, the faster our body heat is lost.

The wind will also shorten the time it takes for frostbite or hypothermia to occur. This is why coats and jackets play a big role in keeping you warm as they provide a layer between you and the wind, locking the heat inside.

Wind Chill Chart (WOWT)

This chart shows the wind speed with temperature and the resulting wind chill. Notice how the frostbite times are much shorter with higher wind speeds!

Dressing For Cold Weather (NWS)

It’s best to dress in layers based on how cold it’s going to be outside. According to NOAA, wearing waterproof shoes, a hat, gloves, and an outer layer will help keep you warm.

