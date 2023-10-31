We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

What is wind chill and how does it make us feel colder?

By Jade Steffens
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When it’s cold outside, the temperature may feel colder because of the wind. Wind chill is used to describe what the temperature feels like with the combination of cold temperatures and winds blowing on exposed skin.

Wind Chill Explainer
Wind Chill Explainer(WOWT)

Our bodies naturally lose heat through a process called convection. If there is little to no wind, the heat will stay close to our bodies and help us stay warmer.

However, if there is a strong wind, it will break up the layer of heat, speeding up the rate of heat loss and making it feel much colder. So if the temperature is 20°, it could feel like only 1°. The faster the wind speed, the faster our body heat is lost.

The wind will also shorten the time it takes for frostbite or hypothermia to occur. This is why coats and jackets play a big role in keeping you warm as they provide a layer between you and the wind, locking the heat inside.

Wind Chill Chart
Wind Chill Chart(WOWT)

This chart shows the wind speed with temperature and the resulting wind chill. Notice how the frostbite times are much shorter with higher wind speeds!

Dressing For Cold Weather
Dressing For Cold Weather(NWS)

It’s best to dress in layers based on how cold it’s going to be outside. According to NOAA, wearing waterproof shoes, a hat, gloves, and an outer layer will help keep you warm.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
Douglas County health officials using vaccine packets to prevent wildlife rabies
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery
The cat taken from a front porch in Omaha was a calico cat like this one.
Omaha authorities offering $1,000 reward for information about cat theft
The scene of a standoff north of Hornick, Iowa where authorities say there was a fatal...
Sheriff: Father, son dead after hours-long standoff near Hornick, IA

Latest News

Looking a lot better for the upcoming weekend
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Warmer days return
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Halloween Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold Halloween for us all
Frigid air in place for Halloween
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Monday night forecast
Emily's Monday night forecast