UNMC infectious disease chief Dr. Mark Rupp to step down in 2024

The University of Nebraska Medical Center's infectious disease expert will step down from his role as chief next year.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious disease expert will step down from his role as chief next year.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious disease expert will step down from his role as chief next year.

UNMC’s Division of Internal Medicine chair Dr. Debra Romberger announced Dr. Mark Rupp’s decision to the division and department earlier this month. A release says he will remain as chief until a replacement is found; a national search will soon be underway. Rupp will continue as a faculty member when he leaves the chief role.

Rupp has served as division chief for 13 years. During that time, Romberger said the division has grown in faculty, staffing and services the department provides.

“Dr. Rupp was an amazing servant leader throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and he helped his team provide incredible service to his division, his department, our patients, and all his fellow Nebraskans,” Romberger said.

UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold said Rupp’s leadership “rose to the challenge” during the pandemic.

“The division’s efforts and the strength of the division today are a fitting capstone to Dr. Rupp’s tenure as chief, setting a trajectory for our continued national role in health security,” he said.

Rupp said now is the time to step aside while continuing to take an active role in the department and its operations.

“It is a great time for me to step aside to enable the next leader to continue the upward trajectory,” he said. “I am pleased to stay on as chief through the transition and hope to remain an active and productive UNMC faculty member after new leadership is in place.”

The position of Infection Control and Epidemiology at Nebraska Medicine, which Rupp is vacating, will be filled by Dr. Kelly Cawcutt, currently serving as the department’s associate medical director.

