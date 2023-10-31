Sarpy County inmate charged in inmate’s death has accessory charge dismissed

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County inmate who had been charged as an accessory in the murder of another inmate has had the chief count against him dismissed.

From left: Dreshawn Stewart, Derek Kern, and Diego Vasquez are facing charges in the death of fellow Sarpy County inmate Huan Pham, 43. (Sarpy County Correctional Center)

Derek Kern had his preliminary hearing Monday in the death of 43-year-old Huan Pham. Pham had been held by Sarpy authorities on a DUI warrant from another agency; he had been found unresponsive in his cell in August.

Sarpy County Judge S. Colin Palm dismissed Kern’s accessory to second-degree murder charge but ordered him to go to trial for tampering with physical evidence. Kern’s attorneys argued he was unaware fellow inmate Dreshawn Stewart had killed Pham. They said the evidence only points to Kern allegedly covering up a mutual fight as opposed to a homicide.

Stewart and Diego Vasquez’s cases have each been bound over to Sarpy County District Court for trial.

