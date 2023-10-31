We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold Halloween for us all

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another frigid morning with temps in the 20s and blustery northwest wind. That is putting our wind chills in the teens this morning. Thankfully the wind will back off into the afternoon and evening as we hang in the cold air.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Cold afternoon highs in the 30s won’t ever really feel warm even though we’ll have abundant sunshine. That means all of this adds up to a cold night of trick-or-treating for all involved.

Halloween Forecast
Halloween Forecast(WOWT)

A high of 35 in the forecast today would put us in the top 5 for coldest Halloween highs on record for the metro.

Coldest Halloweens
Coldest Halloweens(WOWT)

It will be another cold night tonight with lows dipping into the lower 20s just after midnight then climbing into the early morning Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

