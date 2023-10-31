We are Local
Omaha Police investigating convenience store robbery

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a convenience store robbery early Tuesday.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Anderson Convenience Market at 120th and Pacific at 12:15 a.m.

An employee told officers the suspect asked him to make change. When the employee opened the register, the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money. He took an undetermined amount of cash and left to the north on foot before getting into a pickup truck.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a plaid shirt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at (402) 444-STOP.

