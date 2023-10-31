Omaha fire crews battle blaze at apartment garages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say an unattended running vehicle was the cause of a blaze affecting two garage bays at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a detached row of garages at the Hillsborough Pointe Apartments, north of 144th and West Maple Road, just after 9 a.m. Crews saw heavy smoke as they left the fire station just down the road and declared the fire working. On arrival, smoke and flames were found from the end stall.

Crews breached the garage door and were able to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes. OPPD was called in to shut off electrical service to the structure. No one was inside the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $175,000.

