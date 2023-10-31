We are Local
Omaha Everyday: United Healthcare

By Bianca Hoops
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks with Joel LeLaCheur about the UnitedHealthcare Medicare Annual Enrollment that is open from Oct 15 - Dec 7. Now is good time to check your Medicare coverage plan for any changes and benefits to see if they meet your health needs. Visit www.UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com for more information on what UnitedHealthcare has to offer for Medicare!

