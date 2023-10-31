We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha City Council votes to ban ghost guns

Councilmembers also consider banning bump stocks, handguns in public spaces
Dick Clark, the author of Nebraska LB 77, says cities don't have the power to enact the gun ordinances proposed by Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is banning untraceable ghost guns. Tuesday’s City Council vote was 4-3 along party lines.

Ghost guns are untraceable and unregistered firearms. They can be pieced together using different parts and shells from firearms, ordered online, or even created using 3D printers, with parts privately assembled into a cheap and deadly weapon.

While some states have bans, Nebraska doesn’t.

The council is considered a ban on bump stocks — gun accessories that allow for a multi-burst trigger; as well as a resolution banning handguns in public places like parks, following up on an executive order from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Omaha Council President Pete Festersen has called the ordinances a common-sense approach to curbing gun violence. One of the four resolutions recommends that all gun owners complete basic firearms training and practice safe storage of firearms.

The resolutions were formed after Nebraska LB77, which allows anyone who can legally purchase a handgun in Nebraska to conceal it and carry it — a move that prompted chiefs of police in both Omaha and Lincoln to express concern.

Earlier this month, 6 News spoke with Dick Clark, the author of LB77 who works for State Sen. Tom Brewer and has been pushing for these changes for years.

“We were hopeful that Omaha and Lincoln would recognize that once LB 77 was law, that included preemptions where there are certain powers cities no longer have, and that’s regulations of firearms and other weapons,” Clark said.

He also said Mayor Stothert’s exceptions, like banning concealed carry handguns from city parks, are too broad.

But the city attorney has said his team’s interpretation is that such ordinances are allowed as they would regulate gun accessories, not the guns themselves.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
Douglas County health officials using vaccine packets to prevent wildlife rabies
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
The cat taken from a front porch in Omaha was a calico cat like this one.
Omaha authorities offering $1,000 reward for information about cat theft
Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery
The scene of a standoff north of Hornick, Iowa where authorities say there was a fatal...
Sheriff: Father, son dead after hours-long standoff near Hornick, IA

Latest News

6 News WOWT Live at 5
6 News WOWT Live at 5
Douglas County will be applying a grant of over half a million dollars toward youth mental...
Douglas County to use grant money on youth mental health services
Staying cold for trick-or-treating, but warmer weather finally returns later this week.
Cold for Trick-or-Treating!
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Pleasant Dale were shut down following a pursuit Monday...
Man shot and killed by Seward County Deputy on I-80 identified