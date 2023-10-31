Omaha City Council votes to ban ghost guns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is banning untraceable ghost guns. Tuesday’s City Council vote was 4-3 along party lines.

Ghost guns are untraceable and unregistered firearms. They can be pieced together using different parts and shells from firearms, ordered online, or even created using 3D printers, with parts privately assembled into a cheap and deadly weapon.

While some states have bans, Nebraska doesn’t.

The council is considered a ban on bump stocks — gun accessories that allow for a multi-burst trigger; as well as a resolution banning handguns in public places like parks, following up on an executive order from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Omaha Council President Pete Festersen has called the ordinances a common-sense approach to curbing gun violence. One of the four resolutions recommends that all gun owners complete basic firearms training and practice safe storage of firearms.

The resolutions were formed after Nebraska LB77, which allows anyone who can legally purchase a handgun in Nebraska to conceal it and carry it — a move that prompted chiefs of police in both Omaha and Lincoln to express concern.

Earlier this month, 6 News spoke with Dick Clark, the author of LB77 who works for State Sen. Tom Brewer and has been pushing for these changes for years.

“We were hopeful that Omaha and Lincoln would recognize that once LB 77 was law, that included preemptions where there are certain powers cities no longer have, and that’s regulations of firearms and other weapons,” Clark said.

He also said Mayor Stothert’s exceptions, like banning concealed carry handguns from city parks, are too broad.

But the city attorney has said his team’s interpretation is that such ordinances are allowed as they would regulate gun accessories, not the guns themselves.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.