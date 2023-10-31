We are Local
NICU babies, families get special Halloween visit

One Lincoln hospital’s littlest patients and their families were given a Halloween to remember.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln hospital’s littlest patients and their families were given a Halloween to remember. From costumes to visits from Husker icons, families and staff were in for a special day.

For many of these little patients, this Halloween is the first holiday. On Tuesday at the NICU floor at CHI St. Elizabeth, families embraced a more light-hearted spook with babies in costumes and Husker spirit.

“It’s so special,” said Sidney Doti, a cheerleader with the University of Nebraska. “It was really cute to see all of the babies dressed up in their football uniforms and some had little pom poms and cheerleader outfit.”

The Husker cheerleaders stopped by, as well as Herbie Husker, bringing laughs and smiles instead of worries.

“Lots of our babies spend weeks and weeks in the NICU,” said Elizabeth Lucas, a registered nurse with CHI St. Elizabeth. “And a lot of times this is maybe their first holiday that they’re spending as a family. So I think it’s just important to make sure that we make it special for them.”

The hospital said the costumes were made and donated by Connected Forever, a non-profit that aims to support families with babies in the NICU.

“It’s just it’s fun. It just makes makes the holiday fun, which is what we’re what we’re here to do,” Lucas said.

The hospital said that all seven of their NICU babies were able to get dressed up. Herbie and the Spirt Squad also made visits to the Post-Partum and Pediatric Units.

