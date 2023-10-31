We are Local
Nebraska health experts warn of severe drought impact on human wellbeing

By Laura Sambol
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Health experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are sounding the alarm about how drought affects health.

Though the Omaha metro area and surrounding areas have had more rain recently, parts of Nebraska and Iowa are still in severe drought.

Researchers with UNMC say drought is one of the deadliest climate-related disasters in the U.S., and it’s also the most overlooked.

On Monday, they presented findings from more than three years of research into water, climate, and health. They say while the impact of disasters like floods or hurricanes is obvious right away, the effects of drought evolve over time.

Researchers say Nebraska and Iowa are trending wetter overall. However, models predict that summers will continue to get drier. That would have a big impact on agriculture.

As for health, researchers say drought can cause respiratory, allergy, and mental health issues. By occupation, farmers have one of the highest suicide rates, due in part to stress brought on by drought.

Research also shows drought affects the health of women more than men. Figuring out the cause is the next step. Researchers say it could be linked to underlying health conditions that are more common in women.

Doctor Jesse E. Bell with U.N. M.C. says finding answers now will help in the future.

“If we can better understand how droughts are impacting our environment now, what that means for human health outcomes, then we can make that next step that we have more resilient, better-prepared communities do deal with drought in the future,” Bell said.

Bell said the next steps include more research, and putting together a handbook for health professionals about how to talk about drought and health and what messages they need to get across.

