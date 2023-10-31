NDOT: More deadly crashes in Nebraska than October of last year, experts share safety tips

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over the weekend there were multiple deadly crashes in Lancaster County. One of them involved four cars, including a semi truck.

There have been 180 fatal accidents in Nebraska this year. Data from the Nebraska Department of Transportation shows that’s actually down from the 208 crashes in 2022.

Findings show that Oct. has been especially deadly, with 25 crashes. It’s 10 more than Oct. last year.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, six of those deaths happened in the capital city.

LPD’s Traffic Sergeant Sara Genoways said those accidents can be caused by a number of factors.

“People not paying attention while they’re driving, driving while they are distracted, driving when they are in too much of a rush,” Sgt. Genoways said. “high speeds are always going to increase the severity of a crash.”

Law enforcement and The Nebraska Safety Council want to remind the public of the dangers of the road and how to avoid them.

A specialist at the Nebraska Safety Council, Kirk Van Pelt said pedestrians can also take precautions to avoid collisions with vehicles.

“Not all drivers use the turn signal,” Van Pelt said. “We need to try to be aware of what they are intending to do and prepare ourselves for what decisions that driver might make.”

Van Pelt said pedestrians and drivers should be more careful on the roads as the winter months approach.

Van Pelt shared winter tips to help keep Nebraska’s roads safe:

Allow enough time. Trips to the mountains can take longer during winter than at other times of the year, especially if you encounter storm conditions or icy roads. Get an early start and allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep your gas tank full. It may be necessary to change routes or turn back during a bad storm or you may be caught in a traffic delay.

Keep windshield and windows clear. You may want to stop at a safe turnout to use a snow brush or scraper. Use the car defroster and a clean cloth to keep the windows free of fog.

Slow down. A highway speed of 65 miles per hour may be safe in dry weather, but an invitation for trouble on snow and ice. Snow and ice make stopping distances much longer, so keep your seat belt buckled and leave more distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead. Bridge decks and shady spots can be icy when other areas are not. Remember to avoid sudden stops and quick direction changes.

Be more observant. Visibility is often limited in winter by weather conditions. Slow down and watch for other vehicles that have flashing lights, visibility may be so restricted during a storm that it is difficult to see the slow-moving equipment.

When stalled, stay with your vehicle and try to conserve fuel while maintaining warmth. Be alert to any possible exhaust or monoxide problems.

Give snowplows room to work. A “strike team” may include several plow trucks, including Tow Plows and wing plows using multiple lanes on a major highway. Stay at least four (4) car lengths back from snowplows and snow removal equipment.

Salt brine trucks as well as sand and cinder spreading trucks have signs saying “Stay Back”. This is for your safety since the material can be spread/sprayed across multiple lanes.

Equipment operators must focus on snow removal and cannot always watch out for motorists. Refrain from, or use extreme caution, when passing snow removal equipment.

You can find more driver safety tools at the Nebraska Safety Council’s website.

