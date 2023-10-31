Man shot and killed by Seward County Deputy on I-80 identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team identified a man shot and killed by Seward County Sheriff’s Deputy last week after a pursuit on Interstate 80.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the man has been identified as 43-year-old Jorge Luis Santana-Ramirez, of Hastings. Santana-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting.

The incident took place on Oct. 23, at 3:20 p.m. on Interstate 80 near mile marker 390.

Seward County Sheriff’s deputies tried pulling Santana-Ramirez over as he was heading westbound on I-80 at 3:11 p.m., but he turned around and drove the wrong way on the interstate.

SCSO said the vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lanes near the Milford exit and continued on I-80. Deputies followed the vehicle at high speeds until it came to a stop on I-80 near the Pleasant Dale exit.

SCSO said the passenger exited the vehicle, but Santana-Ramirez refused and a deputy said he saw a weapon in his hand. He was shot and killed.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a weapon was recovered from the scene. NSP did not confirm what type of weapon was found or where it was found.

The sheriff’s office said no deputies were injured.

The investigation remains ongoing. The investigation will be delivered to the Lancaster County Attorney in accordance with the grand jury process.

