Iowa Mobile ID now available and accepted at participating businesses statewide

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowans can download and use an app to keep a copy of their Iowa-issued driver’s license or ID on their smartphone.

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that Iowa Mobile ID will be accepted statewide at participating businesses to verify an identity or age.

The free app is available for download at Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

Although the list of businesses that accept the digital is short, IDOT expects it to grow as more people become aware of the technology.

So far, TSA prechecks at Des Moines and Cedar Rapids airports accept Iowa Mobile ID. TSA’s website lists airlines and airports across the country that accept digital IDs but say people must still carry their physical card. IDOT emphasizes that the app is meant as a “companion” ID not a replacement.

No businesses in the KWQC viewing area are listed on the IDOT’s website.

Businesses that are interested in joining can visit iowadot.gov to request access.

IDOT announced in 2021 it was working on the program.

