Happy Halloween! Omaha area organizations get creative for the holiday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From costumes to clever messaging, the Omaha community found fun ways to spread Halloween cheer on Tuesday.

While “cheer” is typically reserved for winter holidays, the Omaha Parks Foundation took advantage of the area’s lovely fall weather. If you noticed a shark at any area parks, it was just a celebration of a popular tradition more typically found in elf culture.

You've heard of elf on the shelf, now get ready for .... SHARK IN THE PARK! Happy Halloween from OPF! City of Omaha... Posted by Omaha Parks Foundation on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Several other organizations also embraced the holiday on social media, but not before local emergency personnel reminded us all to be safe — whether out celebrating the holiday or needing to watch out for others doing just that.

Happy Halloween! Remember these safety tips tonight.

- Slow down and be alert when driving in neighborhoods

- Avoid distractions, like cell phones

- Add reflective tape to costumes, or carry glow sticks, flashlights or headlamps

- Cross the street at corners or crosswalks pic.twitter.com/0BFQOXY9bX — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) October 31, 2023

Forecast is looking a little chilly for tonight! Bundle up your little ghouls and goblins and go over these other safety tips with them before heading out tonight 📷📷 Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/HNpA89BFJS — Papillion Police (@papillionpolice) October 31, 2023

Happy Halloween! 🎃Please review these tips to keep you and your little ones safe tonight. Remember to slow down and drive with caution. Be on the lookout for trick-or-treaters, especially in neighborhoods and near schools. https://t.co/U17uvutsUU — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) October 31, 2023

Speaking of trick-or-treating... The Nebraska Humane Society — always quite the Halloween reveler, even changing its X/Twitter screenname to something more befitting of the holiday — revived a familiar Halloween childhood rhyme in a post about an aptly named black cat up for adoption there.

We should name another cat "Smell My Feet"



Happy Halloween! 🎃🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/ySuRO2yUp8 — Nebooska Boomane Cats 👻 (@NHSCats) October 31, 2023

Of course, the kitteh wasn’t the only animal we found dressed for the occasion:

While we’re on the subject of ghosts, OPPD gave us “we want to believe” vibes:

If ghosts aren't real, explain this… We hope you have an un-BOO-lievable Halloween! 👻⚡ Posted by Omaha Public Power District on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

A bit farther out, ghouls seemed to also be “hiding” in a few other — and possibly more fun — places as well.

There may have also been a vampire sighting of sorts at the Douglas County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Happy Halloween!



A vampire bat 🦇decided to visit the courthouse this morning.

The bat refused to go through the metal detectors so staff had to scoop it up in a net and send it on its way.

🎃👻💀🎃👻💀🎃👻💀



🦇- “I only vant to pay my parking ticket” pic.twitter.com/XfXzL0RUtt — DCSO - Omaha, NE (@DCSheriffNE) October 31, 2023

Visit Omaha even got “The Bob” into the Halloween spirit, if not actually into a costume.

That photo reminded us of a cute little animation made by a couple of Swanson Elementary students we saw posted by the Westside Excellence in Youth program.

Maja and Krish from @SwansonStars66 wanted to wish everyone a Happy Halloween with this stop motion creation! @Westside66 #wcs66 pic.twitter.com/OT0Wib6GPL — Excellence in Youth (@WCSEY66) October 31, 2023

In some places, Halloween seemed to be a more natural fit.

Happy Halloween from the iEXCEL team!



There's nothing spooky about hands-on simulation, in fact, we think its a ghoul idea to practice tricky skills.... but beware, it may result in enhanced student outcomes! 👻 pic.twitter.com/UpFA79EHt3 — iEXCEL at UNMC (@UNMC_iEXCEL) October 31, 2023

Other entities around Omaha took the opportunity to mix Halloween fun with a useful message.

Happy Halloween🎃🦇 If you are studying skeletons, we've got kits to help you available at the main service desk for use in the library. Stop by to grab a spooky book or box of bones, no matter what time of year! pic.twitter.com/2DX3z29OlX — UNO Libraries (@unolibraries) October 31, 2023

Halloween messaging got a little pointier in political places.

With the price of candy for trick-or-treaters up 21% since Joe Biden took office, #Bidenomics is the scariest part of Halloween this year.



Have a safe and fun Halloween, Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/0552knx5YX — Pete Ricketts (@PeteRicketts) October 31, 2023

Others simply shared their celebration of a traditional Halloween alternative celebrated in some parts of Iowa: Beggar’s Night.

Thx to Sen Britt for helping me celebrate Beggars’ night from afar w a Halloween treat 🎃



Beggars’ night is a Des Moines metro tradition pic.twitter.com/criwwjjMop — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.