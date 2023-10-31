We are Local
Happy Halloween! Omaha area organizations get creative for the holiday

Happy Halloween!
Happy Halloween!(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From costumes to clever messaging, the Omaha community found fun ways to spread Halloween cheer on Tuesday.

While “cheer” is typically reserved for winter holidays, the Omaha Parks Foundation took advantage of the area’s lovely fall weather. If you noticed a shark at any area parks, it was just a celebration of a popular tradition more typically found in elf culture.

You've heard of elf on the shelf, now get ready for .... SHARK IN THE PARK! Happy Halloween from OPF! City of Omaha...

Posted by Omaha Parks Foundation on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Several other organizations also embraced the holiday on social media, but not before local emergency personnel reminded us all to be safe — whether out celebrating the holiday or needing to watch out for others doing just that.

Speaking of trick-or-treating... The Nebraska Humane Society — always quite the Halloween reveler, even changing its X/Twitter screenname to something more befitting of the holiday — revived a familiar Halloween childhood rhyme in a post about an aptly named black cat up for adoption there.

Of course, the kitteh wasn’t the only animal we found dressed for the occasion:

While we’re on the subject of ghosts, OPPD gave us “we want to believe” vibes:

If ghosts aren't real, explain this… We hope you have an un-BOO-lievable Halloween! 👻⚡

Posted by Omaha Public Power District on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

A bit farther out, ghouls seemed to also be “hiding” in a few other — and possibly more fun — places as well.

There may have also been a vampire sighting of sorts at the Douglas County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Visit Omaha even got “The Bob” into the Halloween spirit, if not actually into a costume.

That photo reminded us of a cute little animation made by a couple of Swanson Elementary students we saw posted by the Westside Excellence in Youth program.

In some places, Halloween seemed to be a more natural fit.

Other entities around Omaha took the opportunity to mix Halloween fun with a useful message.

Halloween messaging got a little pointier in political places.

Others simply shared their celebration of a traditional Halloween alternative celebrated in some parts of Iowa: Beggar’s Night.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

