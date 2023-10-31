First of two alleged accomplices in Omaha murder headed to trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of two alleged accomplices in the murder of an Omaha man earlier this year will have his trial heard in district court.

Kenneth Smith, 42, had his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. Smith was arrested in late August and is charged as an accessory to first-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Laron Hodges.

Hodges had been reported missing in February; detectives found his body in a private impound lot more than a month later.

Kenneth Smith was arrested in Omaha in connection with the murder of Laron Hodges.

Smith’s case was bound over to Douglas County District Court for trial. His bond remains at $5 million.

Erykha Wilson, 26, was arrested in June on similar charges.

Erykha Wilson (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Douglas County investigators believe Smith and Wilson assisted 41-year-old Erika Mims in killing Hodges. Mims is also charged with the murder of Lamar Nedd in August of last year, along with the attempted murder of Ronald Townsend in March 2022.

From left: Laron Hodges, Lamar Nedd, and Ronald Townsend (Courtesy photos)

