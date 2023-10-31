Douglas County working on plan to run two juvenile justice facilities simultaneously

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday directing its administrative staff and the Douglas County Youth Center to come up with a plan for how it would operate the current youth center and the new one at the same time.

“I agree with my colleagues,” said Commissioner Chris Rodgers, who sponsored the resolution. “They’re saying they’ve heard from stakeholders and people around the system saying that if the other building was open, it would be good because that building would make it better to be able to see the kids in a faster way.”

The new Youth and Family Support Center opened at 17th and Harney Street in June. It includes a 64-bed juvenile detention facility. That was originally meant to house the youth at the current center near 41st and Pacific streets, but capacity thresholds haven’t been met and the move hasn’t happened.

“The population today of the youth center is 89,” Commissioner James Cavanaugh said. “The average daily population over the last 12 months has been 79.”

Rodgers’ resolution would house the youth held on adult charges in the current youth center while holding those charged with juvenile crimes in the new facility.

Cavanaugh said it would cost the county an extra $2.5 million for 45 additional staff, which is something they wanted to avoid.

“Really, fiasco is a mild word when you get to the tax increase that was put forward to pay for this whole thing,” he said.

However, Commissioner Mike Friend said the extra costs would be worth it if it meant rehabilitating youths.

“If we are helping kids and we are moving them in a direction that promotes success, I’m all for it,” Friend said. “Is that worth $2.5 million? Frankly, my fellow commissioners, I think it is.”

Cavanaugh said there are alternative options, like using some of the remaining $50 million in ARPA funds to upgrade the current youth center, while repurposing the new facility.

“This is a secure facility that could be utilized to house mentally ill corrections inmates,” he said. “It’s empty, and the director indicated to us that he’s not going to have to add 45 additional staff in order to accommodate these people. So we certainly should have these discussions in the interest of the taxpayers of Douglas County, in the interests of the children.”

Cavanaugh was the only board member who voted against the resolution. It passed 5-1.

In the next few months, the board will be working on a plan for how it will implement a two-facility system. Cavanaugh said while that’s happening, they’ll be looking at possibly repurposing the new facility for those with mental health needs.

