We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County authorities locate three wanted juveniles, one still at large

Four juvenile offenders fled from a detention facility in Douglas County last week.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says three of four teens reported missing from a residential detention facility have been located, with the fourth still at large.

Deputies had been working to locate four boys they say went missing from Radius, a private residential youth facility located near 50th Street and Grand Avenue, on Oct. 20.

Goanar Wiw-Whol, 15
Goanar Wiw-Whol, 15(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Goanar Wiw-Whol, 15, is still wanted. He has a history of possessing a stolen gun, as well as theft, assault and numerous runaway reports, according to the sheriff’s office. He also has one outstanding juvenile warrant.

The three teens, ages 14, 15, and 16, had been wanted on outstanding warrants, along with charges ranging from possessing stolen guns to theft and assault. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said in an updated release Tuesday that one of them had been found on Sunday. He was determined to be in possession of a loaded handgun equipped with a 50-round drum magazine.

“Tragedy was likely averted thanks to the strong cooperative relationship between law enforcement and the public,” Hanson said.

HAVE INFORMATION?

Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000. You can also call the DCSO Fugitive Warrant Unit between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 402-599-2623 or 402-599-2634. All tips are considered anonymous and cash rewards are available.

Statement from Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson

“The DCSO would like to express our sincere gratitude to the public for the many tips that were shared which assisted law enforcement in quickly locating these three absconded high-risk juvenile offenders from the Radius residential facility.

One of these juveniles was located by law enforcement on Sunday, 10-29-23, and determined to be in possession of a loaded, defaced Glock handgun, equipped with a 50-round high-capacity drum magazine.

Tragedy was likely averted thanks to the strong cooperative relationship between law enforcement and the public.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
Douglas County health officials using vaccine packets to prevent wildlife rabies
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery
The cat taken from a front porch in Omaha was a calico cat like this one.
Omaha authorities offering $1,000 reward for information about cat theft
The scene of a standoff north of Hornick, Iowa where authorities say there was a fatal...
Sheriff: Father, son dead after hours-long standoff near Hornick, IA

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police...
Two Missouri men accused of assaulting officers during riot at the U.S. Capitol charged
Omaha authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information in a cat theft.
Omaha authorities offering $1,000 reward for information in cat theft
Omaha Police are investigating a convenience store robbery early Tuesday.
Omaha Police investigating convenience store robbery
Findings show that Oct. has been especially deadly, with 25 crashes. It’s 10 more than Oct....
NDOT: More deadly crashes in Nebraska than October of last year, experts share safety tips