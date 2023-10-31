Douglas County authorities locate three wanted juveniles, one still at large

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says three of four teens reported missing from a residential detention facility have been located, with the fourth still at large.

Deputies had been working to locate four boys they say went missing from Radius, a private residential youth facility located near 50th Street and Grand Avenue, on Oct. 20.

Goanar Wiw-Whol, 15 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Goanar Wiw-Whol, 15, is still wanted. He has a history of possessing a stolen gun, as well as theft, assault and numerous runaway reports, according to the sheriff’s office. He also has one outstanding juvenile warrant.

The three teens, ages 14, 15, and 16, had been wanted on outstanding warrants, along with charges ranging from possessing stolen guns to theft and assault. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said in an updated release Tuesday that one of them had been found on Sunday. He was determined to be in possession of a loaded handgun equipped with a 50-round drum magazine.

“Tragedy was likely averted thanks to the strong cooperative relationship between law enforcement and the public,” Hanson said.

HAVE INFORMATION?

Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000. You can also call the DCSO Fugitive Warrant Unit between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 402-599-2623 or 402-599-2634. All tips are considered anonymous and cash rewards are available.

Statement from Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson

“The DCSO would like to express our sincere gratitude to the public for the many tips that were shared which assisted law enforcement in quickly locating these three absconded high-risk juvenile offenders from the Radius residential facility. One of these juveniles was located by law enforcement on Sunday, 10-29-23, and determined to be in possession of a loaded, defaced Glock handgun, equipped with a 50-round high-capacity drum magazine. Tragedy was likely averted thanks to the strong cooperative relationship between law enforcement and the public.”

