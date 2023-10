Douglas County authorities interview alleged suspect in Saturday shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday investigators have interviewed the man injured in Saturday morning’s deputy-involved shooting.

The incident, which happened shortly before 5 a.m. at 108th Street and West Maple Road, involved an off-duty Douglas County sheriff’s deputy and a man who was injured by a single gunshot wound to the chest. DCSO said the shooting happened after the deputy spotted a fight disturbance in the area on their way to begin their shift.

DCSO tells 6 News it is working with Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol to analyze physical evidence, witness accounts, and audio and video recordings related to the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that Daveyon Sherman, 27, the man injured in the shooting, has multiple active warrants for his arrest, but that all of them predate Saturday’s incident.

Daveyon Sherman, 27 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The deputy had been interviewed by investigators on Monday. They remain on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete, per DCSO policy.

Once a complete depiction of events has been obtained and investigated, it will be delivered to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office for a final determination as to whether any charges will be filed. Once the attorney’s office completes its review, the sheriff’s office plans to provide an overview of the facts and findings in this case.

HAVE INFORMATION?

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have been in the 108th and Maple area around 5 a.m. Saturday or knows anything about the incident involving the deputy to contact the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.