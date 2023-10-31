We are Local
Ceremonial groundbreaking held for new UNMC facility as redevelopment continues

A groundbreaking was held Tuesday for UNMC's new CORE building.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ceremonial groundbreaking at the corner of Saddle Creek and Farnam marked the official start of construction Tuesday for UNMC’s CORE building.

“Today we again celebrate growth,” said Mayor Jean Stothert.

It’s a milestone in UNMC’s sprawling redevelopment along Saddle Creek Road. The new administrative and research facility will be six stories tall and cost $105 million, according to UNMC officials.

Leaders in the community say it will deepen Omaha’s healthcare footprint.

“The research and care that will happen here will impact all of Omaha, our state, our country, and the world,” said Stothert. “It will impact patients, families, and futures.”

It will also keep up with UNMC’s growing research needs.

“We’ve reached a point where we are busting at the seams,” said Dr. Ken Bayles, UNMC’s vice chancellor for research.

In the previous fiscal year, UNMC researchers secured $250 million in awards to support nearly 1,500 different research projects.

Inside the building, there will be computer-based research and experimental labs. The end goal is to translate science into biotech products and innovation.

According to Dr. Michael Dixon, success stories in biotech development require “a brilliant scientist, investors, and space to grow. UNMC and Omaha are on the right track.”

Dixon is with the nonprofit UNeMed, an organization helping commercialize innovative ideas.

Dr. Rebekah Gundry, chair of UNMC’s Heart and Vascular Research Department, says the timing of the CORE building couldn’t be better.

“This space will provide our researchers new opportunities to push our drug development program to the next level by closely interacting with other researchers and accessing key resources,” said Gundry.

UNeMed along with UNeTech will be housed in UNMC’s Innovation Hub at Catalyst. That building is expected to be completed in late 2024. The CORE building is set to be completed in 2026.

Officials said they’re also building a parking structure to be owned and operated by the city.

