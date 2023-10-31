We are Local
CCC-Hastings awarded Gene Haas Foundation grant

By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A program at Central Community College-Hastings received a special treat this Halloween.

The Gene Haas Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to support scholarships for students in the Advanced Manufacturing Design Technology Program.

“The opportunities that we have from the Gene Haas Foundation is really a shot in the arm for our program,” said Troy David, CCC AMDT Instructor. “It’s a motivator for students. It helps them pay for tools. It helps them pay for tuition and it helps them to come to class.”

This donation is one of multiple received from the Haas Foundation. Since 2015, the AMDT program at CCC-Hastings has received scholarship grants totaling $273,000 from the foundation.

“The nice thing is this is a reoccurring grant that we apply for,” David said. “The amount is pretty staggering we receive every year.”

David said it goes directly to the students through a scholarship for things they need to be successful.

In recent years, CCC-Hastings was awarded a $250,000 naming rights grant as the AMDT facility at the Hastings campus is a Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence.

Since 1999, the foundation has provided more than $150 million in grants and sponsorships nationwide.

