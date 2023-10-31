Bird flu detected in another turkey flock in Buena Vista County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - State and federal officials have confirmed another case of bird flu in Buena Vista County, Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case of bird flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, was detected in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County. The details on the flock have not been released, but in past incidents when a case of bird flu is detected, the entire flock is typically euthanized.

This case of bird flu comes a little over a week after a case was reported in another Buena Vista County turkey flock. That case was reported back on Oct. 20, 2023. Additionally, another northwest Iowa county, Pocahontas County, detected a bird flu case just a few days later on Oct. 23, 2023. Before this recent string of cases, no bird flu cases had been reported since March 2023.

In response to the cases detected on Oct. 20 and on Oct. 23, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued disaster proclamations for Buena Vista County and Pocahontas County. These proclamations allow state resources to assist with tracking and monitoring, rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection. The proclamations also waive regulatory provisions related to commercial vehicles responding to affected sites.

Bird flu last year cost U.S. poultry producers nearly 59 million birds across 47 states, including egg-laying chickens and turkeys and chickens raised for meat, making it the country’s deadliest outbreak ever, according to USDA figures. The outbreak caused spikes in egg and turkey prices for consumers and cost the government over $660 million.

Iowa was the hardest-hit state last year, with nearly 16 million birds lost. In fact, since March 3, 2022, agriculture officials have confirmed nine different cases of bird flu in Buena Vista County.

Signs of HPAI may include:

Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite

Decrease in egg production

Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

Stumbling and/or falling down

Diarrhea

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat as bird flu infections are relatively rare in humans and aren’t considered a food safety risk. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.