Author inspires Omaha crowd, raises awareness of Lewy body dementia

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a life shared with extraordinary people, Mary Lou Falcone and her late husband Nicky Zanne didn’t see it coming. Lewy body dementia.

“With Alzheimer’s, there is a slow and steady descent. with Lewy body, it’s like being on a roller coaster,” Falcone said. “One day you’re 100 % yourself, and the next day, you don’t know who the person standing next to you is.”

“I Didn’t See It Coming” is the title of her book, detailing her experience as a caregiver for Nicky, an accomplished musician and artist who died of LBD in 2020.

Falcone is an internationally known classical music publicist who has worked with some of Broadway’s biggest stars and spoke at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Sorrell Center for Health Science Education on Monday.

“[She’s] someone who, in the sense of really deep found love, went through these changes and was not only a witness, but was an active participant as a caregiver,” UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold said. “So when she talks to audiences, not just medical audiences, but more broadly audiences to create awareness, she brings to it the reality of a lived experience, and that was really impressive to me.”

“I wrote this book so that people will understand they’re not alone with any dementia. it doesn’t have to be Lewy body, it can be any dementia,” Falcone said. “And if you know you’re not alone, you know that that you can deal in some way, shape, or form. you will find a way.”

Lewy body dementia is the second most common dementia behind Alzheimer’s, affecting 1.4 million Americans.

“The good news is that the research science is really moving along at a good clip,” Gold said. “And so creating more awareness not only creates hope, but hopefully will create investments both on the federal competitive grant side, meaning the National Institutes of Health and others, but also on the private philanthropic side.”

In her career working alongside performers like Renee Fleming, David Hyde Pierce, and James Taylor, Falcone is accustomed to the rich and famous. But she says neither is needed for caregivers tackling a Lewy body diagnosis.

“Kindness, and love. those are two things that everybody possesses some modicum of both,” she said. “And you don’t need to be rich to have those, you just need to be aware and be willing to go there.”

UNMC supports a monthly Lewy body dementia support and awareness group.

October is Lewy Body Dementia Awareness Month, while November is National Family Caregiver Month.

