6 First Alert Traffic: Emergency OPPD repairs close Omaha thoroughfare

Section of West Center Road expected to be closed for about four hours Tuesday afternoon
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha officials said a stretch of West Center Road will be closed for a few hours Tuesday after a construction crew knocked down a power line.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Omaha Public Works issued an emergency shutdown of a segment of West Center Road, between 90th Street to the frontage road near 94th Street, just east of Oakdale Elementary School.

The section is expected to be close for four hours while Omaha Public Power District crews repair a power line that Omaha Police said was knocked down by a construction crew.

Drivers were encouraged to find another route in the meantime.

As of about 1 p.m., OPPD was not reporting any outages in the vicinity of the repairs.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

