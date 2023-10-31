We are Local
6 First Alert Forecast - Cold for Trick-or-Treating!

By Emily Roehler and David Koeller
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strong cold front that moved through early this morning brought gusty northwest winds and another blast of chilly air to the area for Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures were stuck in the 30s, with wind chills in the teens and 20s for much of the day. While we have seen beautiful blue skies all day, that sun didn’t do a whole lot to warm us up.

Trick-or-Treat Forecast
Trick-or-Treat Forecast(WOWT)

It will stay very chilly for the evening hours, though the good news is the wind will start to calm down. Warm costumes will be required for trick-or-treating as temperatures will start in the low 30s this evening and quickly drop into the 20s after sunset. Skies remain clear with otherwise quiet conditions.

Wednesday Morning Low Temperatures
Wednesday Morning Low Temperatures(WOWT)

It will be another very cold night thanks to clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will fall into the low 20s in the metro, with upper teens likely outside of the metro, once again one of the colder nights of the Fall season so far.

Wednesday's Forecast
Wednesday's Forecast(WOWT)

After a very cold start, sunny skies will return as southwest winds kick on on Wednesday and help to finally start warming us up. You’ll still want a jacket Wednesday afternoon but temperatures should finally climb out of the 30s and 40s, with highs topping out in the low 50s around the metro.

The Next Three Days
The Next Three Days(WOWT)

The warming trend will continue through the week with highs in the mid-50s on Thursday and 60s likely on Friday. Mild conditions should stick around for the upcoming weekend, along with dry weather. Rain chances creep back into the forecast early next week along with slightly cooler conditions dropping highs back into the 50s.

