York man sentenced to decades in prison for murder of his wife

Bart Beutler accepted a plea deal in August to lessen the murder charge against him.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for the killing his wife in January.

Bart Beutler, 48, appeared in York County District Court on Monday, where he learned his sentence on two felony charges related to the Jan. 30 murder of his wife Stacie Beutler.

The judge handed down a 60 to 80 year sentence on the second-degree murder charge and 40 to 50 year sentence for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Those sentences are to be served consecutively. He received 274 days of credit for time served.

Earlier this year, Beutler took a plea deal, where he pleaded no contest to both charges. Other charges against him were lessened or dropped as part of the plea agreement.

On Jan. 30, York Police arrested Beutler after receiving a 911 call indicating that his wife Stacie had been shot multiple times.

Court records showed Beutler called dispatchers and reported a “gunshot wound, I’m doing CPR.”

Upon arrival, police found 46-year-old Stacie Beutler unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

