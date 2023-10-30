Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide and officer-involved shooting near Hornick

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting and homicide that started on Sunday night.

The incident started Sunday after 7:30 p.m. when officials got a 911 call reporting a shooting at 2595 Old Highway 141 near Hornick.

Deputies responded to the scene and learned there was a victim of a shooting on the property.

The suspect was located on the property and deputies began speaking to him.

This lasted several hours into early Monday morning.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. the homicide suspect fired multiple shots at tactical teams who were attempting to take the suspect into custody.

KTIV News 4 will learn more about the details later at WCSO’s press conference today at 3 p.m.

