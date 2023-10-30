Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Gray News) – A Kentucky woman who had never played the lottery before won big on her first scratch-off ticket.

Rebecca Napier of Frankfort won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Napier arrived at lottery headquarters in tears of joy as she claimed her prize earlier this month.

Napier said she was buying a Coke at a Marathon Food Mart when she decided to grab a ticket.

“I never even drink Coke! But I was just craving it. That’s when I saw the ticket, and it just stood out,” she said.

Napier said she was on the phone with her daughter, who lives in Florida, when she scratched the ticket. In disbelief, she scratched the game’s $75,000 top prize.

Napier went back to the Marathon Food Mart and had the owner scan her ticket to confirm her win.

Marathon Food Mart will receive a $750 check for selling the winning ticket.

