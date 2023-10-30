We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Gray News) – A Kentucky woman who had never played the lottery before won big on her first scratch-off ticket.

Rebecca Napier of Frankfort won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Napier arrived at lottery headquarters in tears of joy as she claimed her prize earlier this month.

Napier said she was buying a Coke at a Marathon Food Mart when she decided to grab a ticket.

“I never even drink Coke! But I was just craving it. That’s when I saw the ticket, and it just stood out,” she said.

Napier said she was on the phone with her daughter, who lives in Florida, when she scratched the ticket. In disbelief, she scratched the game’s $75,000 top prize.

Napier went back to the Marathon Food Mart and had the owner scan her ticket to confirm her win.

Marathon Food Mart will receive a $750 check for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery
New information has been released in Saturday morning's deputy-involved shooting in northwest...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases update on deputy-involved shooting
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Former President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Sioux City to standing-room-only crowd at Orpheum Theatre

Latest News

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers
A strong cold front will bring another blast of cold air just in time for Halloween.
Another cold blast arrives for Halloween
FILE - A woman walks by a Cornell University sign on the Ivy League school's campus in Ithaca,...
Online antisemitic threats unnerve Jewish students and spark condemnation at Cornell University
Sarpy County Sheriff's deputy Ed Smith passed away from health complications Tuesday, October...
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office shares procession details for Deputy Ed Smith