This Halloween could be one of the coldest on record

By Jade Steffens
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With this year’s Halloween forecast, you may want to grab a jacket with your costume. Highs will struggle to make it into the mid-30s, quickly dropping off into the 20s during the evening hours.

Trick-or-Treat Forecast
Trick-or-Treat Forecast(WOWT)

This Halloween has the potential to be one of the coldest on record. The forecast high is 35°, which would rank 3rd coldest overall. The average high for October 31st in Omaha is 58° with an average low of 37°.

Coldest Halloweens on Record
Coldest Halloweens on Record(WOWT)

It will feel colder than 35° too. The wind chill or feels like forecast for Halloween evening will stay in the 20s, thanks to a strong northwest breeze.

Tuesday Feels Like Forecast
Tuesday Feels Like Forecast(WOWT)

The good news is, conditions will improve with a warmup on the way to end the week.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

