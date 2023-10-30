This Halloween could be one of the coldest on record

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With this year’s Halloween forecast, you may want to grab a jacket with your costume. Highs will struggle to make it into the mid-30s, quickly dropping off into the 20s during the evening hours.

Trick-or-Treat Forecast (WOWT)

This Halloween has the potential to be one of the coldest on record. The forecast high is 35°, which would rank 3rd coldest overall. The average high for October 31st in Omaha is 58° with an average low of 37°.

Coldest Halloweens on Record (WOWT)

It will feel colder than 35° too. The wind chill or feels like forecast for Halloween evening will stay in the 20s, thanks to a strong northwest breeze.

Tuesday Feels Like Forecast (WOWT)

The good news is, conditions will improve with a warmup on the way to end the week.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

