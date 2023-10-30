We are Local
Stuff the Truck with Food and Toys on December 7th

WOWT Stuff the Truck Food and Toy Drive
WOWT Stuff the Truck Food and Toy Drive(WOWT)
By Bianca Hoops
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Help children and the community in need by donating at our Stuff the Truck Food and Toy Drive sponsored by Methodist Health System.

We will be collecting nonperishable food items, unwrapped toys, and other essential household items at four Methodist locations throughout Omaha, Fremont and Council Bluffs.

The Food and Toy Drive will be on Thursday, Dec 7th, 2023 from 5am to 7pm. You can drive up and drop off your donations at any of these locations:

  • Methodist Women’s Hospital: 707 N 190th Plaza, Omaha, NE
  • Methodist Physicians Clinic at Indian Hills: 8901 W. Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE
  • Methodist Fremont Health: 450 E. 23rd St, Fremont NE
  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza: 808 E. Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA

Here is a list of items that greatly needed:

  • Canned food items
  • Oatmeal and pancake mix
  • Paper household products like paper towels, toilet paper and diapers
  • Pasta and pasta sauce
  • Peanut butter
  • Shelf-stable snack items like applesauce, crackers or granola bars

This will be donated and benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Omaha, Salvation Army in Fremont, and the Micah House in Council Bluffs.

