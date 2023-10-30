We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office shares procession details for Deputy Ed Smith

6 News learned Tuesday that Sarpy County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Smith unexpectedly passed away.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has announced the procession route for Deputy Ed Smith. Smith died unexpectedly from “suspected health complications” last Tuesday.

The procession will begin at St. Columbkille Church in Papillion Thursday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. The public is invited to stand along Washington Street to pay their respects. The procession will run south on Washington/84th Street to Highway 370, west to Highway 50/144th Street, then south to Smith’s final resting place at Omaha National Cemetery.

The procession route for Deputy Ed Smith will travel from St. Columbkille Church to his final resting place at Omaha...

Posted by Sarpy County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 30, 2023

The sheriff’s office asks those observing the procession to do so on sidewalks along 84th Street between 6th Street and Highway 370. They ask not to park on 84th Street or on Highways 370 or 50; the public is also advised not to stand or stop along either highway. No public parking will be available south of 6th Street along Jefferson or Monroe Streets. Parking will also be unavailable along East 4th or 5th Streets by the church and school due to the number of vehicles involved in the procession; those driving in the area can expect delays.

Smith had been with SCSO for over 25 years, most recently serving with Gretna Public Schools as a school resource officer. He also spent time on Road Patrol and was an original member of the office’s B-Squad.

Before joining SCSO, Smith was a Nebraska State Patrol trooper and served as a U.S. Marine.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery
New information has been released in Saturday morning's deputy-involved shooting in northwest...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases update on deputy-involved shooting
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Former President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Sioux City to standing-room-only crowd at Orpheum Theatre

Latest News

'Holler if You Hear Me, A 90s Party,' is coming to Omaha's Rose Theater.
‘Holler If You Hear Me, A 90′s Party’ coming to Omaha’s Rose Theater
6 News' John Knicely sat down with Maj. Dan Sawka to discuss the Salvation Army's...
6 News talks with Maj. Dan Sawka about Salvation Army's 'Adopt-a-Family'
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has awarded $20 million in state aid to Omaha’s...
Nebraska DED awards $20M to Omaha’s Charles Drew Health Center
WOWT Stuff the Truck Food and Toy Drive
Stuff the Truck with Food and Toys on December 7th