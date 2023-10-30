Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office shares procession details for Deputy Ed Smith

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has announced the procession route for Deputy Ed Smith. Smith died unexpectedly from “suspected health complications” last Tuesday.

The procession will begin at St. Columbkille Church in Papillion Thursday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. The public is invited to stand along Washington Street to pay their respects. The procession will run south on Washington/84th Street to Highway 370, west to Highway 50/144th Street, then south to Smith’s final resting place at Omaha National Cemetery.

The procession route for Deputy Ed Smith will travel from St. Columbkille Church to his final resting place at Omaha... Posted by Sarpy County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 30, 2023

The sheriff’s office asks those observing the procession to do so on sidewalks along 84th Street between 6th Street and Highway 370. They ask not to park on 84th Street or on Highways 370 or 50; the public is also advised not to stand or stop along either highway. No public parking will be available south of 6th Street along Jefferson or Monroe Streets. Parking will also be unavailable along East 4th or 5th Streets by the church and school due to the number of vehicles involved in the procession; those driving in the area can expect delays.

Smith had been with SCSO for over 25 years, most recently serving with Gretna Public Schools as a school resource officer. He also spent time on Road Patrol and was an original member of the office’s B-Squad.

Before joining SCSO, Smith was a Nebraska State Patrol trooper and served as a U.S. Marine.

