Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Slightly warmer Monday before another strong cold front tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The brisk weather of the weekend continues right into Monday morning with air temps in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. We should be able to warm up a bit more this afternoon though with highs in the 40s likely.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

There won’t be much of a breeze today but the wind chill will be noticeable, especially this morning.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Overnight tonight a cold front is set to barrel through and bring another blast of wind and cold to the area. You should hear the wind pick up after midnight and it will still be with us by the time you wake up Tuesday.

Cold Front Tonight (WOWT)

The wind on Tuesday will be at it’s strongest in the morning before decreasing quite a bit in the afternoon, just in time for the kids to head out and trick-or-treat. That bodes well because that front will bring a fresh round of cold air.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Trick or Treat (WOWT)

So it will be cold for all the kids out and about but the wind should drop off quickly before sunset.

We’ll be able to rebound into the afternoon Wednesday with highs in the 50s returns to the forecast and sticking with us the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

