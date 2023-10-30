We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Slightly warmer Monday before another strong cold front tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The brisk weather of the weekend continues right into Monday morning with air temps in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. We should be able to warm up a bit more this afternoon though with highs in the 40s likely.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

There won’t be much of a breeze today but the wind chill will be noticeable, especially this morning.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Overnight tonight a cold front is set to barrel through and bring another blast of wind and cold to the area. You should hear the wind pick up after midnight and it will still be with us by the time you wake up Tuesday.

Cold Front Tonight
Cold Front Tonight(WOWT)

The wind on Tuesday will be at it’s strongest in the morning before decreasing quite a bit in the afternoon, just in time for the kids to head out and trick-or-treat. That bodes well because that front will bring a fresh round of cold air.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)
Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat(WOWT)

So it will be cold for all the kids out and about but the wind should drop off quickly before sunset.

We’ll be able to rebound into the afternoon Wednesday with highs in the 50s returns to the forecast and sticking with us the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery
New information has been released in Saturday morning's deputy-involved shooting in northwest...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases update on deputy-involved shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Former President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Sioux City to standing-room-only crown at Orpheum Theatre
Austin Warburton
Motorcycle chase leads to arrest at driver’s home

Latest News

Sunny and a bit warmer to start the week
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Monday's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Coldest air of the fall tonight, chilly Halloween
Clearing skies and northwest winds will bring in the coldest air of the Fall tonight, staying...
Coldest air of the fall tonight, chilly Halloween
Sunday's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Very light snow this morning, cold stays locked in