Report: Brian Ferentz out after the 2023-24 season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A report out today says Brian Ferentz will no longer be a Hawkeye at the end of this football season.

The announcement comes after years of tension from fans with the Iowa Hawkeye Football team.

Brian Ferentz, the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, is the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach. He’s been with the coaching staff since 2012 and has been in that position for 7 years.

The University made changes to his contract for this season, following years of low performance from the offensive line at the University.

Contract changes included making $850,000 this year instead of $900,000 he made the previous year. There was a condition for a $112,500 bonus if the team averages 25 points a game this season, and wins at least 7 games. Those points included defense and special teams points. As of Monday the team is averaging 19.5 points per game, and their overall record is 6-2. They play Northwestern at Wrigley Field this Saturday.

In the 2022 season, Iowa averaged 17.7 points a game. The Hawkeyes also have one of the worst offenses in the country in the past three seasons. Iowa finished 130th last year out of 131 FBC teams, with a total offense at 256.1 yards per game. So far this year, the Hawkeyes are at 232 total offensive yards per game.

Back in February, Scott Saville spoke to Scott Dochterman from the Athletic about the contract change.

“It’s something that Gary Barta, you could tell he needed to win something, because he’s had to shovel a lot,” said Dochterman. “Because of the Fanbase. Yes it is the most ravenous fan base in the country, because they are very angry. They are angry because there was no changes to the staff and I understand, so you have to give them something. This isn’t a lot but it is something.”

In April, Brian Ferentz spoke about the Iowa Football offensive plans for the 2023 season. He said the offense will do the same things as last season, but do them better.

“Look, I’m gonna approach my job the same way I have approached it for the last 11 seasons,” said Brian Ferentz. “My job is to help us win football games we have a tried-and-true method. We know how we win we know who we are. My job is to make sure we play to those strengths. "

All of this also comes after some former players made comments against the University of Iowa Hawkeye football program and Brian Ferentz.

In June 2020, some former student-athletes talked about racial concerns in the program. Allegations on social media said the former, long-time strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle used racially insensitive language towards players. Soon after that the University paid Doyle $1.1 million to leave the program.

At that time, some of the players also wrote about the behavior of Brian Ferentz. In October 2020, Brian Ferentz addressed the issue, saying he had no recollection of using racially insensitive language, and that he had spoken to several former players about the situation.

“For any player who had a negative experience in our program, for any player that did not feel valued or respected on a human level, I am deeply sorry, and I offer a sincere apology,” said Brian Ferentz. “My personal goal as a coach is to have a positive impact on young people. And it’s painful to learn that I may have fallen short in that department. But I think it’s a tremendous opportunity to learn and grow. And to improve.”

The claims of racial disparities also led to a $4.2 million settlement with a group of former football players.

Beth Goetz, the University of Iowa’s Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Interim Director of Athletics Chair, released the following statement:

“Anyone who loves Iowa football recognizes both the success and challenges that have brought attention to our program this season. Our struggles on offense coupled with the offensive coordinator’s contract make this a unique situation.

After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz, and President Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program. Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule.

It is not my practice to be involved in assistant coaching decisions and certainly not to make public such a change during a season. Our priority is to put all our student-athletes in the best position to have both short-term and long-term success, on and off the field. Our football team has a group of outstanding young men and talented athletes, who at 6-2, have a lot to play for. As a former athlete, I know every opportunity to put on the jersey is a cherished one.

As Hawkeyes, let’s continue to support all our coaches, staff and student-athletes in their pursuit of a Big Ten Championship and bowl game victory.”

