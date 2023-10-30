We are Local
One person killed in small plane crash near McCook

Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook shortly before noon on Monday.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
McCook, Neb. (KNOP) - One person is dead after a small plane crash near McCook on Monday.

McCook Dispatch received a report of an airplane crash southwest of McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport just before noon. The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash involved a Piper PA-46 airplane.

According to city officials, the plane had two occupants, one of which was found dead at the crash and the second person was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Several local agencies responded to the crash, including the City of McCook Police Department, City of McCook Fire and EMS, City of McCook Public Works, Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Red Willow Western, Nebraska Public Power, Black Hills Energy and the Red Cross.

The names of the two people in the plane are being withheld until families can be notified.

This crash is currently under investigation. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

