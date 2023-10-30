Omaha Police respond to robbery at cannabis shop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a metro cannabis shop Sunday evening.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Cannabis Factory just east of 84th and West Dodge around 6:40 p.m. An employee told them the suspect entered the store, sprayed him in the face with suspected pepper spray, and reached over the counter and took products. He left the store on foot to the north.

The suspect was described as a Black male, 5′10″, 200 pounds, wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and a white mask. He was also reportedly carrying a duffle bag.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

