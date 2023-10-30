We are Local
Omaha neighborhood staying vigilant for Halloween event after dangerous 2022 incident

A man drove his car through a crowded street of children during last year’s ‘Boolevard’ event before being shot by Omaha Police.
Residents of the Minne Lusa neighborhood in Omaha will be extra vigilant at this year's Halloween celebration.
By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This time of year, Minne Lusa Boulevard becomes one of Omaha’s most colorful roadways.

The tree-lined streets are invaded by ghosts — yards taken over by Jack-O-Lanterns and skeletons as the city prepares to shut down for the Halloween holiday.

Karen and Kevin Schmidt have come from out-of-state to visit and attend the “Boolevard” event since 2017.

“Our daughter lives down the street here, so that’s why we come for Halloween from Denver,” Karen said. “We don’t get many kids where we live anymore, so it’s just a lot of fun.”

“I think it’s a great event for all the kids to get together in one congregated area to go house to house and get candy,” Kevin said. “It’s a spectacular event.”

Diane Krisor has lived in Minne Lusa for more than 60 years. She’s getting things cleaned up for the celebration that has become a big part of this neighborhood.

“I guess the reason we started it up was because we wanted to give kids who didn’t have a safe place to go trick-or-treating a safe place to come to, and that’s how it all started,” Krisor said. “It’s just gotten bigger and bigger every year. It’s our special project every year to do something fun for the kids.”

Last year’s party was disrupted when a neighbor drove through a barricade onto the boulevard that was crowded with kids and parents.

The driver of the car sent families scrambling for cover. He didn’t obey police commands to stop and was eventually shot by an officer. That shot stopped the threat and sent the driver, who was the only person injured in the incident, to the hospital.

“It wasn’t an outside actor or terrorism, it was really a neighbor who was going through a mental crisis and he didn’t even understand what was taking place,” said Michelle Jackson-Triplett, the president of the Miller Park-Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association. “Luckily, when he got here, the police were there already. Police are here every year. They’re part of the community of folks who volunteer here and they had no other options but to shoot him. It was so unfortunate.

The driver, 31-year-old Dontavious Levering, is still facing charges, but right now, he’s going through mental evaluation.

Triplett says neighbors will be more vigilant and pay extra close attention to what they see and hear. They’re hoping the only thing that takes away the beauty of this Halloween event is the cold weather.

Minne Lusa Boulevard will be closed Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. to allow children and families to enjoy the annual Halloween celebration.

