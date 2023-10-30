We are Local
Omaha homeless shelters operating over capacity as winter approaches

Homeless shelters in Omaha are already seeing an influx of people looking for a warm place to stay as temperatures drop across the country.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After spending a Nebraska winter homeless, inside a tent two years ago, Michelle Case still isn’t sure how she survived.

“Honestly, and truthfully, [it was] by the grace of God. Other than that, I do not know,” Case said.

She’s still experiencing homelessness but after that frigid winter, she got a call that there was a bed for her at Stephen Center.

“I was really happy because I know the winter that I stayed in the tent, it was so cold,” said Case. “I just wanted someone to come to me and say, ‘Look we’ve got a bed for you.’”

She’s thankful she now has somewhere warm to lie at night.

“I’m glad that I’m here because it’s warm here. It’s safe here,” Case said.

Others aren’t so fortunate. At Stephen Center, when temperatures started to drop, calls for help quickly poured in.

“People were calling by the dozen,” said Beth Ellis, community engagement director of Stephen Center. “Not having safety and security from the elements during the winter seasons here in Omaha is just inhumane. It’s heartbreaking.”

About 230 people live here on the Stephen Center campus. Currently, there are four individuals and a family over capacity. But they do work with other shelters to find people a place to stay. Open Door Mission is another shelter in the metro.

“We want them to be safe and be warm and have food. So with the cold and all the events going on it just means more,” said Amy Harvey with Open Door Mission.

Right now, Open Door Mission has 50 people in overflow.

While space is limited in metro shelters, clothing donations make a huge difference.

According to Harvey, so far in the month of October, Open Door Mission served over 680 more families through outreach than this month last year. That’s why donations are so important for shelters.

“When you’re out there and you’re struggling, it was the little things that matter,” said Case, reflecting on that bitter winter. “And it was the little things that matter for me.”

For those interested in donating, both shelters are asking for winter coats, sweatshirts, gloves, hats, and scarves.

