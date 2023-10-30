We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha fire crews respond to anhydrous ammonia leak at dairy plant

Midtown streets were closed for hours as Omaha fire crews responded to an ammonia leak at a dairy facility Sunday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads in the midtown area were closed for hours Sunday night after an anhydrous ammonia leak was reported near Creighton University.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to the Hiland Dairy facility off 29th and Cuming Streets around 6 p.m. Workers at the facility reported smelling a pungent odor. The chemical involved was determined to be a refrigerant used at Hiland.

OFD officials determined the ammonia levels were not elevated outside the building; a perimeter was set up within a few blocks as a precaution. No injuries or illnesses have been reported from the leak.

The source of the leak is still being investigated, but OFD did confirm to 6 News the leak has been secured. Roads in the area reopened to traffic a little before 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery
New information has been released in Saturday morning's deputy-involved shooting in northwest...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases update on deputy-involved shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Former President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Sioux City to standing-room-only crowd at Orpheum Theatre
Austin Warburton
Motorcycle chase leads to arrest at driver’s home

Latest News

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has awarded $20 million in state aid to Omaha’s...
Nebraska DED awards $20M to Omaha’s Charles Drew Health Center
Midtown streets were closed for hours as Omaha fire crews responded to an ammonia leak at a...
Midtown roads closed for hours after anhydrous ammonia leak
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a metro cannabis shop Sunday evening.
Omaha Police respond to robbery at cannabis shop
Omaha fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a small blaze at a duplex Sunday...
Crews respond to small fire at Omaha duplex