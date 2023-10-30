Omaha fire crews respond to anhydrous ammonia leak at dairy plant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads in the midtown area were closed for hours Sunday night after an anhydrous ammonia leak was reported near Creighton University.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to the Hiland Dairy facility off 29th and Cuming Streets around 6 p.m. Workers at the facility reported smelling a pungent odor. The chemical involved was determined to be a refrigerant used at Hiland.

OFD officials determined the ammonia levels were not elevated outside the building; a perimeter was set up within a few blocks as a precaution. No injuries or illnesses have been reported from the leak.

The source of the leak is still being investigated, but OFD did confirm to 6 News the leak has been secured. Roads in the area reopened to traffic a little before 10 p.m.

