Omaha family still supporting Ukraine amid Israel-Hamas war

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For years, Omaha resident Jon Driscoll and his family have been supporting Ukrainian children in need.

“In 2017 we made it an official nonprofit, One Child, Inc., with the mission to help at-risk children and families in Ukraine,” Driscoll said.

It all started with an orphan they hosted and her new winter coat.

“One of the girls we sent back, we found out that she’d have to share her winter coat, and that didn’t sit real well with me,” he said. “I called the orphanage director and said, ‘What do we have to do so that she doesn’t have to share a coat?,’ he said, ‘Well, that’s easy, I’ve got 176 orphans.’”

In about three years, they sent 14,000 winter coats and 7,000 pairs of shoes to Ukrainian women and children.

Then, in 2022 --

“The world changed, and we all know what has happened since.”

His non-profit shifted. They’ve been supporting people directly impacted by the Russian invasion, thousands of them.

“From Omaha, we’ve shipped 17,000 pounds of medical and clothing supplies,” Driscoll said. “We’ve helped over 2,700 refugees exit the country. We currently feed about 7,000 people a month.” They’re numbers that still surprise him.

“I don’t know how we do that. I do, but, we’re able to feed 7,000 people a month.”

So much of Driscoll’s work is possible through the generosity from those right here in Nebraska -- but now with another devastating war taking the forefront, he fears people have forgotten about Ukraine.

“Donations follow the news,” he said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s war or a hurricane or a tornado.”

However, the slowdown in support isn’t stopping him.

“We’re in for the long run,” he said. “Whatever it takes to stick this out, we’ll do it.”

He’s still able to send five to 10 boxes of supplies each week. Any donations, he says, including prayers, go farther than you think.

Donate to One Child here.

