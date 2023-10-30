Omaha authorities offering $2,000 reward for information about cat theft

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A video showing someone walking up to a cat sitting on a porch in a south Omaha neighborhood and walking away with the calico a short while later has attracted the attention of local authorities.

The video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, along with a photo of the cat, had more than 200 shares as of Monday evening.

Omaha Crime Stoppers and the Nebraska Humane Society said Monday that they’re offering a $1,000 reward leading to information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the theft and the the recovery of the animal.

OPD said Wednesday that a private citizen offered up an additional $1,000 to the reward for any such information.

A NHS spokesman said the cat was plucked from the porch on Friday, Oct. 20. The home is located in the area of Dear Park Boulevard in south Omaha, a few blocks west of Deer Park and north of Spring Lake Park.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867); or submit a tip online or via the P3 Tips app. You can also reach out to the Nebraska Humane Society at 402-444-7800 from noon to 7 p.m. weekdays or weekends from noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.