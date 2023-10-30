Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rebounds in September

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rebounded in September.

A report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said the indicator, designed to forecast economic activity six months out, rose by half of one percent last month. UNL economics professor Eric Thompson said the modest increase still means slower economic growth to come during the first quarter of 2024.

Manufacturing hours improved during September, driven in part by higher food prices and a strong farm economy, Thompson said. Business expectations also stayed strong last month, with many businesses reporting they plan to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

Thompson did mention housing activity as one weak spot in Nebraska’s economic activity, attributing the slide to a slowdown in building permits for single-family homes.

“High and rising interest rates continue to challenge the state’s homebuilding industry,” he said.

The indicator comprises six components: business expectations, building permits for single-family homes, airline passenger counts, initial unemployment insurance claims, the value of the U.S. dollar, and manufacturing hours worked.

