We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rebounds in September

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator dropped in August.
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator dropped in August.(KALB)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rebounded in September.

A report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said the indicator, designed to forecast economic activity six months out, rose by half of one percent last month. UNL economics professor Eric Thompson said the modest increase still means slower economic growth to come during the first quarter of 2024.

Manufacturing hours improved during September, driven in part by higher food prices and a strong farm economy, Thompson said. Business expectations also stayed strong last month, with many businesses reporting they plan to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

Thompson did mention housing activity as one weak spot in Nebraska’s economic activity, attributing the slide to a slowdown in building permits for single-family homes.

“High and rising interest rates continue to challenge the state’s homebuilding industry,” he said.

The indicator comprises six components: business expectations, building permits for single-family homes, airline passenger counts, initial unemployment insurance claims, the value of the U.S. dollar, and manufacturing hours worked.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery
New information has been released in Saturday morning's deputy-involved shooting in northwest...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases update on deputy-involved shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Former President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Sioux City to standing-room-only crowd at Orpheum Theatre
Austin Warburton
Motorcycle chase leads to arrest at driver’s home

Latest News

John Mellencamp announced he will play at the Overture Center, in Madison, Wis. on March 26,...
John Mellencamp to make spring 2024 Omaha tour stop
Trick-or-Treat Forecast
This Halloween could be one of the coldest on record
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son
Raccoon
Douglas County health officials launch vaccine program to prevent wildlife rabies