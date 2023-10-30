Nebraska pediatric cancer patients celebrate with special Trunk-or-Treat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two years ago, five-year-old Kathryn Dizona completed her final cancer treatment.

“I got to beat the gong,” recalled Kathryn, now seven.

It marked the end of a trying time for Kathryn and her family, battling Ewing sarcoma which affects the bones and soft tissue around them.

“When you’re going through treatment, you often feel like you can’t go a lot of places, do a lot of things because you’re afraid your child is going to get sick,” said her mom, Andrea.

Halloween weekend understandably poses a challenge for the immunocompromised.

“Them getting sick can be life or death pretty quickly,” said Andrea.

That’s why Omaha-based non-profit Angels Among Us welcomed families for a safe Trunk-or-Treat experience Sunday.

“Events like this where they can come to a clean environment and be outside away from germs is really special for them,” said Brittany Friesen with Angels Among Us. “We try to give that opportunity to them for them to meet other families experiencing the same experiences.”

There’s a shared understanding of the challenges families face with pediatric cancer. Kathryn’s dad remembers when his daughter was so weak from treatment she’d have to be rolled in a wagon. Kids at the event were in that same place in their journey. Now that those times are behind Kathryn and her family, they hope to help other families through those experiences.

“Good, great, and amazing,” is how Kathryn described this year’s Trunk-or-Treat.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.