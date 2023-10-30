Nebraska DED awards $20M to Omaha’s Charles Drew Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has awarded $20 million in state aid to Omaha’s Charles Drew Health Center.

The money comes from the Federally Qualified Health Centers Grant Program and will help provide services to those experiencing homelessness and those in public housing. Charles Drew will use the funds to renovate and expand its facility to better care and support services, in addition to increasing its workforce.

The Federally Qualified Health Centers Grant Program was created by the Economic Recovery Act, signed into law by Gov. Jim Pillen in June.

