We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska DED awards $20M to Omaha’s Charles Drew Health Center

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has awarded $20 million in state aid to Omaha’s...
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has awarded $20 million in state aid to Omaha’s Charles Drew Health Center.(MGN Online)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has awarded $20 million in state aid to Omaha’s Charles Drew Health Center.

The money comes from the Federally Qualified Health Centers Grant Program and will help provide services to those experiencing homelessness and those in public housing. Charles Drew will use the funds to renovate and expand its facility to better care and support services, in addition to increasing its workforce.

RELATED: Nebraska development department launches small business support grants under recovery program

The Federally Qualified Health Centers Grant Program was created by the Economic Recovery Act, signed into law by Gov. Jim Pillen in June.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery
New information has been released in Saturday morning's deputy-involved shooting in northwest...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases update on deputy-involved shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Former President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Sioux City to standing-room-only crowd at Orpheum Theatre
Austin Warburton
Motorcycle chase leads to arrest at driver’s home

Latest News

Midtown streets were closed for hours as Omaha fire crews responded to an ammonia leak at a...
Omaha fire crews respond to anhydrous ammonia leak at dairy plant
Midtown streets were closed for hours as Omaha fire crews responded to an ammonia leak at a...
Midtown roads closed for hours after anhydrous ammonia leak
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a metro cannabis shop Sunday evening.
Omaha Police respond to robbery at cannabis shop
Omaha fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a small blaze at a duplex Sunday...
Crews respond to small fire at Omaha duplex