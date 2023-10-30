We are Local
Lucky man wins $1 million after buying Powerball ticket waiting for chicken sandwich

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s...
Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s Sandwiches while he was waiting on his order.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CENTREVILLE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia essentially became a millionaire while waiting for a chicken sandwich and a cup of coffee.

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s Sandwiches while he was waiting on his order.

The next day he stopped by the shop again, and the store was buzzing with excitement that a winning ticket had been purchased there.

Gutierrez checked his ticket and realized he had won $1 million in the previous night’s drawing.

The small business owner told lottery officials he may use part of his winnings to expand his business.

