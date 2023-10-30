John Mellencamp to make spring 2024 Omaha tour stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 1980′s hitmaker John Mellencamp will make a tour stop in Omaha next year.

The rock artist known for hits like “Hurts So Good” and “Pink Houses” is bringing his Live and In Person 2024 tour to the Orpheum Theater in tandem with his latest very personal effort, Orpheus Descending, released in June to critical acclaim.

Mellencamp is set to play Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m., starting at $49.50, through Ticketmaster.

