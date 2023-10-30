We are Local
John Mellencamp to make spring 2024 Omaha tour stop

John Mellencamp announced he will play at the Overture Center, in Madison, Wis. on March 26, 2023.(Andrea Sartorati | Andrea Sartorati / CC BY 2.0)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 1980′s hitmaker John Mellencamp will make a tour stop in Omaha next year.

The rock artist known for hits like “Hurts So Good” and “Pink Houses” is bringing his Live and In Person 2024 tour to the Orpheum Theater in tandem with his latest very personal effort, Orpheus Descending, released in June to critical acclaim.

Mellencamp is set to play Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m., starting at $49.50, through Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

