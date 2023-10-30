‘Holler If You Hear Me, A 90′s Party’ coming to Omaha’s Rose Theater

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Expect high energy and 90′s beats from local non-profit JPYD, in collaboration with fifth-grade boys at Jesuit Academy and Omaha’s Rose Theater.

The group is working together to host a free community event called Holler If You Hear Me, A 90′s Party.

“We’re basically just trying to get these boys the opportunity to explore, as well as be exposed to some new different art forms within the community,” said JPYD Executive Director Leah Moore.

JPYD’s mission is to “empower, inspire, and educate young boys through immersive audio, visual, and performing art experiences.”

6 News captured the action as they rehearsed their first music video, complete with iconic 90′s characters, like Snoop Dogg, Tupac, and Notorious B.I.G.

“Hip hop is fun, there’s a lot of good artists out here and producers and stuff and they do a good job helping people make music,” said fifth-grader Hamin Cawthon, who is representing Tupac Shakur.

The boys wrote their own raps true to the unique style of each rapper they were representing.

“It’s just fun to me, I just like to learn about different DJ things like DJ sets and all that,” said Jesuit Academy’s Kyaire Slaughter, who is representing Big EZ.

JPYD leaders hope this experience will add to students’ interest in music and art as possible career paths.

“A lot of them don’t get exposed to a lot of different art forms that you know. Some examples would be beat making or video editing, as well as script writing, and so we’re doing that here now,” Moore said.

It’s all about the spirit of community and creativity.

Holler If You Hear Me is a free community event for the entire family to enjoy. You’re encouraged to show up in your best 90′s inspired outfit.

The performance runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Rose.

