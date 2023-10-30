We are Local
Haunted Histories event unveils spooky secrets at Nebraska History Museum

Artifacts like old news clippings will be on display at the Nebraska History Museum.
Artifacts like old news clippings will be on display at the Nebraska History Museum.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The public is invited to experience Nebraska’s spooky and strange history at the 2nd Annual Haunted Histories event at the Nebraska History Museum Monday evening.

The Collections Lab, which is typically closed to the public, will be on full display from 5-8 p.m. Visitors can view the collection’s spookiest artifacts and photos, including spirit photographs. There will also be an opportunity to chat with representatives from the State Historic Preservation Office, where you can learn whether your house is haunted or just old.

At 6 p.m. a folklore hour will begin; it’s a chance to learn about stories from Lincoln and surrounding areas.

Finally, at 7:30 p.m., a paranormal investigation will take place throughout the museum, using professional paranormal investigating equipment.

Ashlee Anderson, educational curator at the museum said it’s an opportunity to get in the Halloween spirit, while soaking in Nebraska’s history.

“I love promoting history through different lenses and Halloween is such a fun way to do that,” Anderson said. “Especially when we’re looking at some old objects in a museum. It’s a fun spin to put on some educational opportunities.”

Admission is $5 for adults 19 and over, and $3 for children ages 5-18. Admission fees are waved for anyone under 5, and University of Nebraska-Lincoln students. Registration is only required for the Ghost Quest.

