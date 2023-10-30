Douglas County health officials launch vaccine program to prevent wildlife rabies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department and several local and federal agencies are working to prevent the spread of wildlife rabies with an oral vaccination program.

Earlier this month, a stray kitten had been infected with and died from a rare rabies variant that is generally not found west of the Appalachian Mountains and is new to Nebraska.

“Rabies is nearly always fatal, so we are taking all of the proper steps to make sure it doesn’t spread or get established here in Douglas County,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse, Douglas County Health Director.

The USDA’s Fish and Wildlife Services branch will begin distributing oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits for raccoons across much of Omaha this week. The baits will be distributed across a 62-square-mile area, from Interstate 680 east to the Missouri River and south to the Douglas/Sarpy County line (also Harrison Street). The previous area, outlined in red below, had been centered on downtown and midtown Omaha, extending up through Benson and portions of north Omaha.

The vaccine distribution program aims to prevent the variant from establishing itself among the metro’s wildlife. The health department says about 18.000 vaccines will be distributed between Nov. 1 and 15, although most efforts will be done by Nov. 4.

ORV bait in an effort to stop the spread of raccoon rabies. (Douglas County Health Dept.)

The ORV baits are coated with a fishmeal attractant and packaged in a sachet. The smell attracts wild animals, who eat the baits and are then vaccinated against rabies. DCHD says the baits are safe for many animals, including domestic dogs and cats. Neither humans nor pets can contract rabies from the baits; if found, the health department asks you to leave it be. There is no harm in touching undamaged baits. Eating the baits likely won’t harm your pet, although consuming several of them could result in an upset stomach. A warning label on each bait advises not to touch them and contains a rabies information line phone number.

DCHD says this is the first time ORV baits will be used in Nebraska.

More information is available on Douglas County’s website.

