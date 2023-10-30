Crews respond to small fire at Omaha duplex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a small blaze at a duplex Sunday evening.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to an apartment in the area of 125th Avenue and Arbor Street around 6:48 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen inside the structure, and a working fire was declared.

The fire was out by the time crews arrived. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

